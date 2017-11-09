Zach Miller has had a couple more procedures on knee

Getty Images

Bears tight end Zach Miller was able to return to Chicago this week after an extended stay in the New Orleans hospital where he had emergency surgery to fix arterial damage caused when he dislocated his knee on October 29.

Miller’s return to the city wasn’t the end of his time in a hospital, however. Bears coach John Fox said Thursday that Miller will be in a local hospital a while longer after having further operations to address ligament damage to his knee.

“They’ve done a couple more procedures,” Fox said, via ESPN.com. “I know he’s happy to be back in Chicago. I know his wife is and his family is as well. They have three young children that hadn’t seen their mom or dad in some time. So I think those are enough to raise anybody’s spirits. So medically he’s doing well and I hope to get to see him possibly tomorrow. I’ve not really seen him since at the stadium in New Orleans.”

Miller was formally placed on injured reserve this week and two of his teammates wore his No. 86 jerseys at Thursday’s practice. Linebacker Pernell McPhee was one of them and said it was to “let him know and the team know that we still got him and are still going to fight for him.”