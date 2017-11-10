A.J. Green on Jalen Ramsey comments: Ready to move on from here

AP

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green revealed that he got a big fine from the league for taking down Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and throwing punches at him in last Sunday’s game and said he won’t be appealing it.

That’s not the only fallout from the incident that Green would prefer to leave in the rearview mirror. Ramsey said this week that he called Green “soft and weak” during the game, but Green passed on the chance to return fire when asked about it on Thursday.

“I don’t think I have to,” Green said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I did what I had to do. It’s dead now. I don’t want to talk about it or anything. It’s over. I made a mistake. Now move on from here.”

The Bengals won’t play the Jaguars next season unless the two teams finish in the same spot in their respective divisions, which should make it easier to move on without further reminders of what went down last weekend.