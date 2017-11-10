Broncos defense says it hasn’t lost swagger after blowout loss

Getty Images

The Broncos gave up 51 points and 419 yards to the Eagles last Sunday, which was a low-water mark for a defense that had kept the Broncos in other games while the offense stumbled.

It was the first time the Broncos had given up more than 276 yards this season and they hope to show that it was an uncharacteristic outing when the Patriots pay them a visit on Sunday night. One part of making that happen is assuring the unit remains confident and defensive coordinator Joe Woods believes that’s the case.

“It didn’t go anywhere,” Woods said, via the team’s website. “It’s there. The swag is always there. I think the guys are frustrated. They’ve been playing hard. We’ve been doing good things at times. But at the end of the day, it’s about did you win or lose. It’s a bottom-line business in the NFL. Did you win the game? Did you lose? And we’re losing, so they’re frustrated. But the swagger is there.”

The unit’s record makes a rebound seem like a good bet, although how much it will matter if the offense stays at the same level remains to be seen.