Bruce Arians defends Cardinals’ effort in loss to Seahawks

AP

The Cardinals didn’t play well in Thursday night’s loss to the Seahawks, but coach Bruce Arians says it wasn’t because they weren’t trying hard enough.

“Our guys fought their asses off,” Arians said. “You couldn’t ask for any more effort.”

Adrian Peterson managed just 29 yards on 21 carries, and Drew Stanton completed just 24 of his 47 passes, but Arians said it wasn’t just on them. According to Arians, there weren’t enough holes for Peterson to run through and the Cardinals’ receivers didn’t give Stanton much help.

“We dropped way too many balls,” Arians said.

Whatever the reasons, the Cardinals lost a division game at home to drop to 4-5 and are now just playing out the string.