C.J. Beathard to start at quarterback again for 49ers

Kyle Shanahan’s wife is going to have to wait at least another week to see Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers coach announced that C.J. Beathard would start at quarterback Sunday against the Giants.

The 49ers traded for Garoppolo on Oct. 30 with long-term interests in mind, and perhaps for his own health, it’s best to not play him right now.

Beathard has taken a beating in recent weeks, taking five sacks lately but absorbing many more hits.

And as long as Garoppolo isn’t 100 percent comfortable with his new playbook, the risk of putting him out there with a subpar cast isn’t worth it. And if that makes Beathard sound like some kind of fodder, then that’s cruel, but probably accurate.