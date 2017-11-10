Cardinals could be sending three to injured reserve soon

Getty Images

Last night’s game was brutal from an injury standpoint, for both teams.

In addition to Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman being lost for the year to a torn Achilles, the Cardinals are dealing in bulk.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said they could be sending three players to injured reserve in the coming days after last night’s loss.

Starting left tackle D.J. Humphries is feared to have a torn ACL. Starting safety Tyvon Branch also left with a knee injury in the first quarter and didn’t return. Tight end Ifeanyi Momah suffered a cracked ankle in the second half.

“Every time we play these guys, it’s such a physical battle,” Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said. “Every time I looked up, I felt like the trainers were running on the field. I hope the guys that went down are going to be all right.”

Humphries missed four games early this year with an MCL sprain as well.

The seriousness of Branch’s injury isn’t yet known, but Arians’ matter-of-fact declaration suggests it isn’t good.