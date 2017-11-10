Chris Hogan ruled out by Patriots

Getty Images

We’ll see Sunday night if tight end Martellus Bennett is ready to play for the Patriots.

But we know at least one of Tom Brady‘s targets who won’t.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan was ruled out for this week with a shoulder injury.

Defensive tackle Malcom Brown and tackle Marcus Cannon are also out with ankle injuries. The rest of their report consists of guys who were limited in practice all week and questionable, and those are the ones who usually play.

Bennett, just acquired off waivers from the Packers, is listed as questionable for the game, and as being a limited participant in practice.