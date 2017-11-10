Cordy Glenn, Zay Jones out for Bills

AP

The Bills will try to bounce back from a Week Nine loss to the Jets when they face the Saints on Sunday and they’ll do it without the help of a couple of offensive players.

Left tackle Cordy Glenn and wide receiver Zay Jones have been ruled out for the game because of injuries. Glenn has dealt with foot and ankle issues dating back to last season and missed two games earlier this year. Dion Dawkins will start in Glenn’s place.

Jones hurt his knee against the Jets and the rookie’s absence will open up more room for Kelvin Benjamin in the offense as Benjamin makes his Bills debut after last week’s trade with the Panthers.

Tight end Charles Clay is questionable, although the signs have been positive about his return from a knee injury. There’s less certainty about whether cornerback E.J. Gaines will play for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week Seven.