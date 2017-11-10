Cowboys safeties Byron Jones, Xavier Woods fined

Getty Images

The NFL fined Cowboys safeties Byron Jones and Xavier Woods for illegal actions in Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs.

Jones received 15-yard penalties at the end the second quarter. His unnecessary roughness penalty on a kickoff return by Akeem Hunt with 13 seconds left in the half allowed the Chiefs a shot at scoring before halftime. They got a 56-yard touchdown from Alex Smith to Tyreek Hill on a screen pass on the final play of the first half with the Cowboys in a prevent defense.

Officials flagged Jones for unsportsmanlike conduct on the touchdown after he took off his helmet, with the 15-yard penalty enforced to start the second half.

The NFL fined Jones $12,154 for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Woods was penalized for an illegal blindside block on a third quarter punt return. The NFL fined him $24,309.