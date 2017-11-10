D.J. Humphries dislocated his kneecap Thursday night

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was wrong about left tackle D.J. Humphries tearing his ACL on Thursday night, but he was right about Humphries heading to injured reserve along with two of his teammates.

Arians said at a Friday news conference that Humphries dislocated his kneecap and hurt his MCL when he was injured against the Seahawks. He will miss the rest of the season, but the recovery time from that injury should be shorter than a torn ACL would have been and Humphries is expected to be ready for offseason work.

Jared Veldheer will move back to left tackle with John Wetzel taking over at right tackle.

Arians also confirmed safety Tyvon Branch‘s torn ACL and said that tight end Ifeanyi Momah broke his leg, which makes up the rest of a painful injury report for Arizona.