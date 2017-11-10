D.J. Humphries, Tyvon Branch, Ifeanyi Momah all could be destined for injured reserve

Getty Images

The Seahawks weren’t the only team to sustain significant injuries Thursday night.

Tackle D.J. Humphries, safety Tyvon Branch and tight end Ifeanyi Momah all left the game with serious injuries that could land them on injured reserve, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

Humphries was injured when Sheldon Richardson fell into his right knee from the side while being blocked by a Cardinals lineman. Branch was injured after his knee buckled while covering Jimmy Graham on his 6-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Momah injured his right ankle as Richardson tumbled into him tackling running back Adrian Peterson in the third quarter.

“It looks right now like D.J. is ACL,” Arians said. “Tyvon is also a knee, don’t know what the severity is. Momah, I think, cracked an ankle. Possibility all of those guys will be on IR.”

Humphries started five games this season for Arizona at left tackle. Branch has started all nine games at strong safety for the Cardinals while Momah appeared in all nine games with two starts.