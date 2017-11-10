Delanie Walker returns to practice, questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Titans are approaching health for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, and got a key offensive part back on the field.

Tight end Delanie Walker was limited in practice today with the ankle injury that has kept him off the field all week.

Walker played through the injury last week and had five catches for 71 yards, so one would think a few days off will have him ready to go Sunday.

Guard Quinton Spain is out with a toe injury but the Titans are otherwise well. Safety Brynden Trawyck was added to the report with a neck issue today and was listed as limited, but those three names are the only ones on their report.