Dez Bryant questionable for Sunday after Friday return to practice

The Cowboys will be without running back Ezekiel Elliott when they face the Falcons on Sunday, but they are holding out hope that two other key offensive pieces will be able to play.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant and left tackle Tyron Smith were both listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. If Friday’s practice is a guide, Bryant is the better bet to play this weekend.

Bryant was able to participate in practice on a limited basis after missing Wednesday and Thursday with the knee and ankle injuries he picked up against the Chiefs last weekend. Bryant said earlier this week that he expects to be in the lineup.

Smith missed a third straight day of practice with back and groin issues. The groin injury is a new problem and word early this week was that it might be enough to keep the talented tackle from playing this weekend.