Everson Griffen questionable, but expected to play

AP

The Vikings are getting Teddy Bridgewater back on the sidelines this week, and one of their most important defenders back on the field.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that defensive end Everson Griffen was going to be listed as questionable, but that he was expected to play Sunday against Washington.

Griffen left their pre-bye game against the Browns with the ailment and missed time in practice this week, but having him back will certainly help. He’s registered a sack in every game and has 10.0 for the season.

They will be without right tackle Mike Remmers because of a concussion.

Zimmer also cleared up the mystery about wide receiver Stefon Diggs being on the report with the seldom-used “tooth” designation, saying Diggs had a root canal and should be ready to play.