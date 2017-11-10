Everson Griffen seeks team record for consecutive games with a sack

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen can set the team record with at least one sack in consecutive games. He currently is tied with Jared Allen and Jim Marshall with eight consecutive games with a sack.

Griffen returned to practice Friday from a foot injury, and although the Vikings list him as question, coach Mike Zimmer said Griffen will play.

Although Griffen didn’t talk to the media all week, Allen and Marshall did talk to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press about the defensive end’s accomplishment.

“I think it’s phenomenal,” said Allen, who had his eight straight games with a sack in 2011. “Records are meant to be broken, so I’m rooting for him.”

Griffen has 10 sacks this season, tied for third in the NFL, one behind leader Calais Campbell of Jacksonville.

“I think Everson is having a great year, and that he is a total player,” Marshall said.