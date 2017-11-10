Four players get $9,115 fines for Cardinals-49ers fight

Getty Images

The NFL fined 49ers safety Antoine Bethea and Cardinals defensive players Haason Reddick and Frostee Rucker the same $9,115 for unnecessary roughness that 49ers running back Carlos Hyde received, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Hyde’s fine was reported Thursday, and although he said it was “too much,” the NFL could have fined all four more for their brouhaha Sunday. A first offense for fighting is $30,387, while unnecessary roughness is the low end of the fine schedule.

The scuffle began with Bethea‘s hit on 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. It led to Hyde getting into it with Rucker, and both were ejected along with Reddick.