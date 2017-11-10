Friday morning one-liners

AP

DT Adolphus Washington has climbed the depth chart for the Bills.

S T.J. McDonald and G Ted Larsen hope to help the Dolphins after long absences.

Patriots DL Ricky Jean Francois was investing in Dunkin’ Donuts before coming to New England.

Offensive coordinator John Morton thinks he’d be stupid not to listen to his players’ thoughts on the offense.

Ravens DE Carl Davis hopes his first career sack opens the floodgates for more.

DT Andrew Billings saw a big jump in playing time for the Bengals last week.

The Browns should have S Jabrill Peppers back this weekend.

Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley said the team hasn’t changed its view on using the no-huddle offense.

Chris Clark will be back at left tackle for the Texans.

The Colts brought an end to CB Vontae Davis‘ saga.

The Jaguars will be tested in pass protection this weekend.

Titans S Kevin Byard shared his secret for getting interceptions.

LB Shane Ray says Broncos players share their fans’ unhappiness with the team.

Where do the Chiefs need to improve after the bye?

Chargers LB Denzel Perryman expects a physical game against the Jaguars.

Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie thinks the team needs to be better across the board.

Cowboys DE Taco Charlton celebrated his first sack and his birthday this week.

Said Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo of his unit, “There’s a pit right here. It’s called an embarrassing pit.”

Some reactions to DT Timmy Jernigan‘s contract extension with the Eagles.

Redskins LB Zach Brown is banged up this week.

The Bears are running low on healthy tight ends.

Lions rookie CB Teez Tabor is trying to remain patient.

Packers LB Ahmad Brooks feels ready after a back injury.

Sunday’s matchup looks like a good one for the Vikings pass rush.

Run defense has been an issue for the Falcons.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey will make his first appearance on Monday Night Football.

Struggles with fielding punts haven’t discouraged Saints WR Ted Ginn.

Did the Buccaneers do enough to address their pass rush this offseason?

Is it too late for the Cardinals to save their season?

All is well for RB Todd Gurley and the Rams offensive line.

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh explained why LB Reuben Foster doesn’t make the defensive calls.

QB Russell Wilson remained the best thing about the Seahawks offense on Thursday night.