Getty Images

The NFL fined Colts linebacker Jeremiah George $18,231 for a horse collar tackle in Sunday’s victory over the Texans.

The Colts were penalized 15 yards for George’s horse collar tackle on Texans running back Lamar Miller after a 19-yard gain late in the first quarter. The Texans ended up missing a field goal on the drive.

George had only one tackle. He has 12 tackles this season, with a fumble recovery and half a sack.