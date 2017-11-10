Jerry Jones: Owners should approve of Roger Goodell’s decisions

Posted by Mike Florio on November 10, 2017, 1:22 PM EST
When it comes to the disputed contract extension that will (or won’t) be signed by Commissioner Roger Goodell, the concerns of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones apparently extend beyond Goodell’s compensation package.

In a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones explained his concerns, while also confirming that he has hired a lawyer to handle the situation.

“The news account were right in this respect,” Jones said. “This is such an important matter in light of all that’s going on in the NFL right now that I basically feel that this extension of Roger should go and be reviewed and approved by all the owners, not just a few of the owners. And the committee that basically negotiates the salary with our Commissioner is taking the view, especially the chairman [Arthur Blank], that they in a limited group can complete this agreement. And I disagree. I think that we should with all the interest and commitment that we have throughout the ownership — this is the most aware ownership, the smartest ownership if you will, to a man, to a team, is more sophisticated in knowledge, is more involved in the operations of these clubs. So . . . on the extension of the Commissioner that everybody should not only really get involved but make their own decision. So this is simply about making sure that all clubs have input in not only what the Commissioner, his extension, but also in future years his decisions. And we all see how impactful a Commissioner’s decision can be in many areas. We’ve given him a lot of power. I think we need the checks and balances of ownership of actually having be in a position to not just suggest but approve of his decisions. So that’s what this is about.”

So it’s about Goodell’s money and his power. The problem, however, is that the owners granted the Compensation Committee the authority in May to negotiate and finalize a five-year extension. Absent evidence that the Compensation Committee is exceeding its authority or that the authority was not valid, Jones needs 23 other owners in order to undo that which all of them decided to do six months ago.

Absent 24 total votes, Jones seems to be inclined to use the legal system to get what he wants. He declined to reveal his plans in that regard.

“I know [the next step], but I wouldn’t want to get into that right now,” Jones said. “There is strategy involved here. And that’s, I guess, with everything, there’s strategy. But there’s certainly strategy in this. But I’m well founded and I’ve got good advisers and I do know what I’m talking about here.”

Jones said that what he ultimately wants is the ability of the owners to give up-or-down approval to the final agreement negotiated with Goodell. Maybe that’s what they should have done in the first place: Allow the Compensation Committee to negotiate the deal, then approve it.

Regardless, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to include one more step that would require 24 owners to give a thump’s up to the contract before Goodell and the league put their signatures on it. Whether that’s what they should have done in the first place, it doesn’t seem to be too late to do it now.

  3. Dear Jerry,
    You approved the CBA. You helped draft it. You loved it. Now like Mr. Kraft, you’re angry and upset because he’s using the power you gave him in ways that you don’t like. He’s your monster. Don’t act so upset and angry now that it’s affecting you. As a savvy businessman you should have expected this, to have at least a little foresight. But it seems you and the rest of the owners have zero foresight. Your league is suffering, your commissioner has unchecked power and now you think it’s a problem because he’s suspending Zeke. Somehow I find it hard to have any sympathy for you. I’m actually enjoying it, as much as I enjoyed the temper tantrum Mr. Kraft threw. In fact this is more entertaining than most Thursday night games. Here’s hoping your team tanks, like your well crafted CBA.
    Sincerely,
    An NFL fan of the only team to vote down the CBA.

  5. “There is strategy involved here. And that’s, I guess, with everything, there’s strategy. But there’s certainly strategy in this. But I’m well founded and I’ve got good advisers and I do know what I’m talking about here.”

    very convincing Jerry

  6. Committees are in place so that every owner doesn’t have to deal with every issue.
    Jones was fine with that for the last almost 30 years he has been an owner.
    So what has changed? The Elliott case sure has him miffed.

    He’s going out on a limb here and hoping that the public perception of the Commissioner, and maybe some fellow owners who have complained privately to Jones, will stand behind him. Some of those owners may not be Goddell’s number one fan, but they likely don’t hate him as much to be exposing the league and ownership internal procedures for all to see, via legal means no less, by one owner with an axe to grind.

    Jones is on very thin ice here with this power play with the league and the fellow owners, and as I don’t see what the huge upside is even if he topples Goddel from an internal league ownership point of view, other then wanting someone more friendly to him personally in his place. And other owners won’t be allowing that.

  7. So Jerry, you want the owners to approve all of the Commissioner’s decisions. You really expect the other 31 owners to overturn Elliott’s suspension? The anthem? At least one owner has encouraged and supported his players in the protests and that is Robert Kraft. Why is that? Maybe he looks at through different eyes because he, in fact is a minority. And he knows the real dangers of social injustices and the dangers of ignoring them.

  11. limakey says:
    November 10, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    So Jerry, you want the owners to approve all of the Commissioner’s decisions.
    ——————————

    I guess I am a little confused, because all I read is that Roger Goodell doesn’t do anything without the owners telling him to do it.

    So, which is it?

  13. .
    Jerry has some solid points. Each team was assessed over 3 million dollars to prosecute framegate. Goodell just took those assets from ownership and transferred them to Ted Wells without explanation.
    .

  14. Did you approve of cheating the Pats for “Spygate” and “Deflategate”, stealing draft picks, money, defaming them and trying to distract them during runs to Super Bowls?

    Did ya, Jerrah? What about Goodell trying to help Baltimore cheat by protecting Ray Rice, in such creepy fashion? Did you approve of that? Or, protecting Peyton Manning’s obvious PED use with Chinese drugs from the Guyer Institute? Where were those owners approving of all of that?

    Hmm?

    We’re supposed to believe Goodell just showed up as commissioner as an honorable leader and magically stumbled across all these serious “violations”, as he sanctimoniously rules like a crazed dictator, as a cheating conduit for the owners, as Rozelle and Tagliabue were in comas during their tenures?

  16. Like Jerry or not this is a last chance effort to be able to get rid of Goodell. For that reason, I’d side with J.R. Ewing at this point if he could oust this goofy commissioner.

  17. cookerduff123 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Hard to take seriously anything that Jerry “Zero Tolerance for Domestic Violence” Jones says these days.
    ———————-

    Same with John “Zero Tolerance for Domestic Violence” Mara and Ben “Zero Tolerance for Domestic Violence” McAdoo.

  18. But I don’t understand, Jerrah, you have been very publicly, very approving of everything Fraudger’s done until this year – what changed?

  19. It’s obvious that Jones is lying through his teeth here. He’s mad about Elliott getting suspended, that’s it. His BS about owners being smarter and more engaged than ever is just a carrot to try to get other owners to support his quest for vengeance.

    Remember when he told Kraft not to sue the NFL over the Brady suspension in order to be a good team player and put the NFL over his personal anger? Yeah, shoe is on the other foot now and Jones is a selfish hypocrite. He’s being petty and hurting the game…we don’t need more drama.

  20. The sad thing is this side stuff is more entertaining to follow then a lot of teams. Games are decided by poor play more then amazing plays. Players need more practice time.

  21. People are chirping “but the CBA!”.

    What does approving a futures contract with a commissioner have anything to do with the signing of the CBA? Are you trying to imply that because a CBA was drafted with a commissioner, the NFL owners must accept that commissioner for the life of the deal?

    There are no statements in the CBA that state that 6 owners control the fate of the commissioner. The guy that becomes commissioner directly affects all 32 owners, not the 6 self serving (cough *Mara* cough) owners. If the vast majority (24 of 32) owners approve, the other 8 can just suck it up and move along or sell their team. If 6 owners approve, what do the other 26 get?

    Kraft can bow out all he wants, he currently has direct influence on future contract/compensation.

  22. Take your medicine like a man Jerry. You had no problem with deflategate and bountygate, now it’s your turn

  24. so in a nutshell jerruh, you got caught slipping’

    aligned yourself with rodger when he was squeezing Kraft.

    now you got bit and want to backpedal.

  25. Discipline issues have become a full time job in the NFL. The current system with the Commissioner’s Office being the investigators, prosecutors, judge and appeals board is not working. This aspect is soiling the Commissioners Office and discipline should be seperated, with the Commissioner only deciding the final appeals.

  26. The beginning of the end of the NFL. Its been fun guys and gals… On to futbol we go!! Actually i think baseball is making a real comeback. That world series was pretty exciting to me! Congrats Astros!!

  28. streetyson says:
    November 10, 2017 at 1:46 pm
    But I don’t understand, Jerrah, you have been very publicly, very approving of everything Fraudger’s done until this year – what changed?

    ________________________________________________________

    What changed is that jerry got fed up with being penalized for pushing cap money into an uncapped year, then kraft, mara and other owners pushed RG to take draft picks from the boys and redskins. he got more pissed when josh brown got a one game suspension, junior galette got a 2 game suspension (served on IR) for dv after there was a 6 game penalty, while his player gets 6 games. He sees the disparity, but most on here cannot.

  29. Jerry was the one that body slammed the LA Deal and how is that going? He ran over the committee that put the recommendation together for that deal and now we have the Chargers in LA and that has been a total debacle. But Jerry knows all and needed to meddle with the LA Relocation committee and now the Goodell’s compensation committee. In Jerry’s mind it is the “JFL” not the “NFL”.

  30. Jerry you knew “all of this” when this committee was formed. NOW you want to change everything because of Elliott and other issues that come up specifically with The Dallas Cowboys.
    Jerry if you truly want to be this detailed and meticulous the first step you should and should have taken is “change your criteria and evaluation of the players you draft and sign. Jerry you are always willing to take these guys that are absolutely headed for trouble. So in summary Jerry you speak out of both sides of your mouth. Take care of your own team and The Commissioner won’t even have an effect.

  32. They all did, when they signed the CBA. Now that it’s impacting Dallas and not New England, suddenly it’s a problem for Jerry.

    Own it, cowpoke.

  33. For those claiming that the Zeke suspension is the sole reason for Jerry taking a hard line stance here, I posit, then why did theses same questions exist at the owners meetings in Az earlier this year? Jerry was saying the nfl should get out of the crime and punishment business and look at ways of reducing the league’s (commissioner included) overreaching arm into player discipline and creating headlines. Since then, there have been a number of other issues to arise under Goodell’s tenuous leadership–mainly the backlash of the anthem controversy and the decline in viewers almost on a weekly basis. This is a business matter, and Goodell ain’t been handling his to be demanding for $200 million gauranteed.

  34. Agree with Jerry. Goodell has botched too many issues,i.e. the protests ‘using’ the NFL trademark to voice discontent with public issues. It should have been stopped immediately. Allowing teams to ‘relocate’ without thorough analysis of the negative consequences of a move. With this, fans have been extremely discouraged with the Charger fiasco, the Raiders move to Las Vegasand Buffalo move’rumors.’ how does the New Mexico Packers sound to fans? Owners don’t get it! This damages not only decades old fan bases and general NFL fan disgust. The league is forsaking tradition, integrity and history for a fast buck. Lastly, game tickets, parking, concessions have all gone through the roof with Goodell. Why are they keeping him on? Pathetic.

  35. I had no problem with him running the league into the ground before. In fact, I spearheaded a log of the dumb stuff you thought came from him until he suspended one of my boys. Thursday nights, all me. London games, I was all for that. The Vegas and LA move debacles, all me. I am a ranking owner, you know.

    Yeah, your breed of owner is more knowledgeable about the league, except you’re going to be the ones who will be looked back on as the ones that oversaw its decline because of your avarice.

  36. Then what’s the point of having a commissioner? It’s his job to deal with all the day to day crap that the owners shouldn’t have to bother with or try to reach consensus on. Not to mention the things they shouldn’t be involved with in order to protect impartiality. Either he’s doing a good job and should be given a new contract, or he isn’t and you hire someone else. You can’t expect to hire quality talent if you are then going to micromanage them. Anyone who either needs to be, or is ok with being, micromanaged, is not quality talent.
    I can’t stand Roger Goodelll, but holy geeze, Jerry Jones is equally despise-able.

  37. “this is the most aware ownership, the smartest ownership if you will, to a man, to a team, is more sophisticated in knowledge …”

    I’m surprised he didn’t also claim that crowd at his press conference was the largest in history, or claim never to have met Goodell.

