Jordan Reed, Trent Williams questionable to face Vikings

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is expected to play on Sunday despite being listed as questionable and the player that the Redskins would like to have blocking him got the same designation.

Trent Williams practiced on Friday for the first time in several weeks and could return to the lineup after missing the last two games. Williams is dealing with a knee injury that’s expected to require surgery at some point in the future.

Williams was one of four starting offensive linemen out last week and the other three join him with a questionable tag for Sunday. Left guard Shawn Lauvao, right guard Brandon Scherff and center Spencer Long all practiced this week, as did backup tackle Ty Nsekhe as he makes his way back from core muscle surgery. Right tackle Morgan Moses has been in the lineup, but got the same designation as the rest of the blockers.

Tight end Jordan Reed and wide receiver Jamison Crowder also missed last week’s game, but is also part of the sizable questionable contingent for this week’s game.

Defensive linemen Arthur Jones and Matt Ioannidis are the only players ruled out this week.