Josh Norman fined $36,464 for horse collar tackle

Josh Norman will be forking over a fair amount of money for a horse collar tackle in last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Norman dragged tight end Jimmy Graham down in the second quarter of the Washington win and PFT confirmed with the league that he was fined $36,464 for the infraction. That’s the minimum fine for a second offense.

Norman said this week that he was upset by Graham grabbing his facemask during the play, which went unpenalized, and said that anger led him to try to “take [running back Thomas Rawls‘] arm off his shoulder” during a key third-down stop later in the game.

Two Seahawks players also drew fines from the league for infractions in last Sunday’s game. Defensive tackle Jarran Reid was fined $18,231 for roughing Kirk Cousins and safety Tedric Thompson was fined $24,309 for an illegal blindside block during a Tyler Lockett punt return.