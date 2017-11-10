Julio Jones back at practice, Matt Bryant will kick

Getty Images

The Falcons settled one question hanging over their heads for Week 10 on Friday.

Coach Dan Quinn said that kicker Matt Bryant will play after dealing with a calf injury that kept him off the practice field this week. They signed a kicker to the practice squad as insurance, but Bryant was able to kick on Friday to secure a spot in the lineup.

Final confirmation on a couple of other question marks will have to wait, but things are moving in the right direction with wide receiver Julio Jones. Jones practiced on Friday and Quinn said the wideout looked “explosive” despite the ankle injury that made him a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

Left guard Andy Levitre will draw a questionable listing on the team’s injury report, but Quinn indicated that the veteran will be in the lineup against the Cowboys.