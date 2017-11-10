Larry Fitzgerald is sixth player with 15,000 receiving yards

AP

The Cardinals lost on Thursday night, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort from wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald caught 10 passes for 113 yards, including a 17-yarder with just over nine minutes to play that continued to cement his legacy as one of the most productive receivers to ever play the game. Fitzgerald’s catch pushed him over 15,000 receiving yards for his career, making him the sixth player to ever reach that milestone.

He’s also the second-youngest behind Jerry Rice and will likely be climbing several more rungs on the all-time receiving yards list before the year is out. Fitzgerald now has 15,066 receiving yards, leaving him 61 behind Tony Gonzalez, 142 behind Isaac Bruce and 226 behind Randy Moss.

Terrell Owens is a little less than 900 yards ahead of Fitzgerald, so another season will likely be necessary for Fitzgerald to reach No. 2 all-time and Thursday’s outing did little to suggest that he won’t be up to the task.