Lions waive Greg Robinson

The Lions got left tackle Taylor Decker back at practice over a week ago and they said goodbye to a player they acquired in the wake of Decker’s offseason shoulder injury.

The team announced that they have waived tackle Greg Robinson with an injured designation. The move may signal Decker’s return is imminent as he can be added to the 53-man roster at any point. Lions coach Jim Caldwell didn’t offer any hints about how close Decker might be when talking about the tackle earlier this week.

While Decker should have a long run ahead of him in the NFL, Robinson’s future isn’t nearly as certain. The second overall pick of the 2014 draft flopped with the Rams before being traded to the Lions this offseason. He didn’t do much better with Detroit before picking up the ankle injury that sidelined him the last two games. He was already set to become a free agent this offseason before being dropped by the Lions.

Brian Mihalik started at left tackle in those games, but would move back to the bench if Decker’s ready to make his 2017 debut.