Posted by Darin Gantt on November 10, 2017, 11:56 AM EST
The shoulder injury that sent Martellus Bennett out of Green Bay must be feeling much better now that the tight end attached to it is in New England.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Bennett was at Patriots practice this morning, a pretty clear reflection that he passed his team physical.

There were reports that Bennett had a torn rotator cuff and might try to play through it, which is apparently the case. The Packers had said he wasn’t going to be able to play this weekend, and we’ll see if that’s still the case now that he’s in the place he apparently wants to be.

If he’s able to push through it, he lends some depth behind Rob Gronkowski, since current backup tight end Dwayne Allen hasn’t contributed anything to the stat sheet (he’s played in all eight games and hasn’t caught a pass).

36 responses to “Martellus Bennett taking part at Patriots practice

  2. So all the crybabies (and you know who you are) on the other article
    Look stupid now. He passed his physical

    What a shocker the crybabies got it wrong AGAIN

    wib22 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:45 am
    Looks like belicheat outsmarted himself here

    #Jealous

  7. Can’t blame a guy for not wanting to go down with the sinking ship in Green Bay.

    TT ventures into FA so rarely, you can’t expect him to be good at it.

  8. HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM . . . with a torn rotator cuff eh? I hear that it is pretty normal for football players to pratice in full pads with a torn rotator cuff. LMAO. What a classy situation going on here. Kneeler.

  9. So they’re slightly disfigured and connected at the head. But combined, those two make up one pretty decent TE.

    Not Another Patriots Roster Move.

  11. MB has a torn rotator cuff… Ian Rappaport and The Boston Globe reported.
    He is “in practice” to get re-acquaintedl with the team, the offense, etc.

    I wager one Boston Creme donut that he will not play Sunday.

  13. He played through ankle and shoulder injuries last year. He’s a tough player. He was willing to play through injuries until Aaron Rodgers got hurt. He decided he wanted surgery. Now that he’s back in NE, he is willing to play through his injuries again.

    You can’t blame him for not wanting to play hurt for Hundley, but if he hid his shoulder injury from the Packers when they signed him, than that was pretty shady.

  14. pleazenufalready says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:00 pm
    So, Martellus was just jumping off of a sinking ship? …that’s classy

    5 3 Rate This

    —————-

    Yes, he was. It’s not the Pats fault GB has a crappy head coach and locker room where the environment is not formed to try to block things like that from happening.

    When GB signed Bennett, Pats fans warned he’d be too satisfied after winning a SB, and that it’s a delicate situation with him, which is why I had no issue from BB walking from him at all, especially at the guaranteed money he got.

    GB had a warning label on Bennett and they ignored it.

  15. 7timechamp says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:10 pm
    Who Cares? The Pats should be signing defensive players not 3rd string beat up T.E.

    Patriots last 4 games

    12.5 points allowed

  23. They have these machines now that can scan the body. Green Bay should have known the medical situation. I think he’s injured but will attempt to play through it for the Patriots.

  25. Too much to ask for if he could have a big day in Denver less than a week after he was too banged up to practice in Green Bay. How can any male with normal blood testosterone levels not be a Belichick fan? All the injuries to starters, and he just shrugs his shoulders and keeps trying to put the right parts together off the scrap heap.

  28. pleazenufalready says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    So, Martellus was just jumping off of a sinking ship? …that’s classy
    ———————

    Nope. The ship had already sunk, and Bennett was floating around in a lifeboat.

  30. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:22 pm
    Marty will be one of the 53 players on the weekly injury report there in Fraudsville, Mass.
    ——————
    Unlike Vontae Davis who wasn’t on the injury list, then was, then was IR’ed, then cut, even though you can’t cut a guy on IR.But that’s okay. It’s the Colts and nobody is jealous of them.

  31. Look, I don’t like the Packers and this is fun considering how great of FA signing Packer fans thought this was going to be. That being said, this is a pretty low class move that has a pretty good reflection of Bennetts character. Be a man. Honor your commitments and follow through even if you don’t like the situation.

  32. Tight ends catch passes AND they block. Even when injured last year, MB played hard at the run game and occasionally at pass protection, and it was duly noted by McDaniels. MB and Cannon sprung White for the touchdown from the 2 yard line, as Aikman pointed out on replay. My understanding of the Pats’ problem with Allen was that even his blocking was subpar. So look for MB to do the heavy work up front, even if he can’t catch the back shoulder passes Brady loves to throw. I would go so far as to say that was why they brought him back, not for the 2 TE red zone passing game. And something tells me this will be his last year.

  34. stucats says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:27 pm
    THERE IS NO BETTER CAPTION FOR THE PICTURE IN THE ARTICLE:
    “DUMB AND DUMBER”!
    ——————————————–

    Yes there is a better caption:

    “Super Bowl Champions!”

  35. In the words of heath ledger:

    HERE.WE.GO! ☺️.

    Let’s be honest, if he was talking about surgery with McCarthy and the medical staff, I woulsnt be surprised if it was more or less “you’ll eventually need surgery, and we are not going anywhere. Get it done NOW and be ready for training camp.”

    Just my opinion. I’m also a mass native living in Chicago so I get PLENTY of packers stuff along with my wife’s bears stuff.

