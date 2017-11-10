Martellus Bennett taking part at Patriots practice

Getty Images

The shoulder injury that sent Martellus Bennett out of Green Bay must be feeling much better now that the tight end attached to it is in New England.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Bennett was at Patriots practice this morning, a pretty clear reflection that he passed his team physical.

There were reports that Bennett had a torn rotator cuff and might try to play through it, which is apparently the case. The Packers had said he wasn’t going to be able to play this weekend, and we’ll see if that’s still the case now that he’s in the place he apparently wants to be.

If he’s able to push through it, he lends some depth behind Rob Gronkowski, since current backup tight end Dwayne Allen hasn’t contributed anything to the stat sheet (he’s played in all eight games and hasn’t caught a pass).