Matt Forte out this weekend

Getty Images

The Jets will go into their bye week with a 5-5 record if they can beat the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday.

Their attempt to win that game will proceed without the assistance of running back Matt Forte. Forte has been ruled out of the game because of the knee injury that kept him from practicing this week.

Forte missed a couple of games earlier this year with a knee issue, but returned to play in the last four contests. That includes last Thursday’s win over the Bills, which featured Forte running for 77 yards and two touchdowns in his most productive effort of the season.

Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire will handle backfield duties for the Jets, who also listed three starters — defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, cornerback Mo Claiborne and guard Brian Winters — as questionable for the contest.