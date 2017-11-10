NFL conducting “thorough review” of Russell Wilson concussion evaluation

Posted by Mike Florio on November 10, 2017, 11:56 AM EST
AP

Before Thursday night, the primary flaws with the concussion protocol related to the spotting of potential concussions and the flagging of a player for evaluation. On Thursday night, a new flaw emerged: The failure of a team to properly look at a player who had been sent to the sideline for evaluation.

In the third quarter, with the Seahawks leading 15-10, referee Walt Anderson sent Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to the sideline for an evaluation after he took a helmet from Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby to the jaw. Initially, Wilson went to the medical tent for a concussion evaluation. As the tent was being dropped over him, Wilson got up and left, insisting “I’m fine” and returning to the field.

No one stopped him. Based on the NFL’s policy, someone should have.

“A thorough review is underway,” the NFL said in a statement issued on Friday morning. “According to the policy jointed developed by the NFL and NFLPA, if the Concussion Protocol is not properly followed the club is subject to discipline.”

If the policy is applied as written, a violation will be found, because nothing was done to properly evaluate Wilson during the one play that he missed.

The NFL’s “concussion checklist” requires, for starters, the team physician to review the video of the play. (It’s unclear whether that happened.) Then, the team physician must “at a minimum” ask the player what happened, review the go/no-go signs and symptoms, and ask the so-called Maddock’s questions. Then, if there’s any doubt that the player may have been concussed, a full NFL sideline concussion assessment will occur in the locker room.

(The Maddock’s questions include: 1. At what venue are we today?; 2. Which half is it now?; 3. Who scored last in this match?; 4. What did you play last week?; and 5. Did your team win the last game?)

Here, the evaluation consisted, by all appearances, of Wilson saying, “I’m fine” and returning to the field, with the trip to the medical tent delayed until after the drive had ended. The fact that Wilson delayed the evaluation confirms that the evaluation should have happened not then but when Wilson first went to the sideline.

If a violation is found, the Seahawks will face a maximum fine of $150,000. Also, club employees or medical team members involved in the process will be required to attend remedial education.

Whatever the outcome, it’s clear that Wilson should have been evaluated not after the drive ended but immediately after being sent to the sideline. Fine or not, the rules require much more than what the Seahawks did last night.

Permalink 39 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

39 responses to “NFL conducting “thorough review” of Russell Wilson concussion evaluation

  5. “What did you play last week?” That’s a question? Football? I mean, what’s the answer supposed to be there?

  7. Peter the cheat taught his players well on how to be cheaters. Not surprised. One year dynasty. Now back to being irrelevant.

  8. Redesign helmets to the safest standards available (there are actually better helmets on the market right now using superior materials), but you can never made a dangerous game that involves tackling safe.

  13. A dislocated jaw is not a concussion. You send him off the field….what did they expect. If he’s able to string a sentence together, he’s running back on. That’s Russell Wilson. How about who ever delivers the head shot has to leave the field plus 1 more of the head coaches choosing if you want to have QBs take 20 minutes on the sidelines.

  15. Regardless of whether he had a concussion, that was pretty much a total breakdown of everything the NFL said it was going to do in those situations. At a minimum, shouldn’t the official that sent him off know that there was no possible way he could have completed an assessment before he was back on the field? Wilson grabbed his helmet, went back into the game and nobody said boo or attempted to stop him.

  16. There was no sign of Wilson having a concussion. He did not appear disoriented or lost. It appeared he was worried about his chin being damaged. Just making sure it was not broken or fractured.

  19. Sherman, Wilson, Pete Carroll then connect the dots last night. He has been fined for numerous violations and his cheating puts Belichick to shame. Things like having players bang heads without helmets and sanctioned violations at USC. The guy is a glorified snake oil salesman.

  20. ilovefootball25 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    The whole concussion protocol is a joke. Elite players get special treatment. If it happened to a 3rd string QB, he would have been pulled from the game.
    _______________________
    What is the 3rd-string QB doing in that game?
    Must have been a blood-bath.

  21. Russel Wilson was clearly in charge of his concussion protocols last night, not the team or independent doctors. No surprise there since it is a team coached by an all-time cheater in Pete Carroll.

  23. Hope Wilson is OK.

    I’ll say this forever: Get rid of 8 NFL teams and add 8 teams and make those 16 teams the ‘minor leagues’. People will watch and the league will have better QB’s.

    The NFL NEEDS QB’S. McCarron/Cousins/Rodgers all would not have sat out 3 years. Not to mention there HAS to be some guys out there who just never got the chance. These over drafted, crapshoot QB’s would not get drafted as high because others would be developed.

    People aren’t watching as much anymore? I know the litany of reasons but a BIG reason is there are only (give or take) 20 legit QB’s and some of them are getting old and are barely legit or questioning retirement (Eli & Ben).

    We would never have heard of Kurt Warner had he come out of college in the past decade. Warren Moon took it upon himself to get noticed.

    There are 8 teams that are terrible year in and out anyway. The whole rebuild process is USELESS if you draft a bust at QB. Not rocket science.

  26. “…physician must “at a minimum” ask the player what happened, review the go/no-go signs and symptoms, and ask the so-called Maddock’s questions. Then, if there’s any doubt that the player may have been concussed…”

    This. It’s subjective, and that’s a problem. Not that I know of any better way to evaluate concussions, but what may seem out of sorts to one physician may seem borderline or even normal to another.

  27. …Have EVERY player should sign a WAIVER validating they KNOW and ACCEPT the RISKS of playing tacking football. It’s a violent sport PERIOD. I don’t see race car drivers sueing after a crash or realtives sueing if the driver dies in a crash. They know the risks and if they accept those risks, just let them play!

  29. Russell wears one of the new concussion helmets. It’s very obvious that he wasn’t concussed by the way he won the game and his post game interview. Haters gonna hate.

  33. Poor Walt Anderson. They ignored him when he indicated what gauge he used to measure the psi in NE/IND’s footballs. Now, they ignore him about Wilson going through concussion protocol.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!