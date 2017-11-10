NFL does not fine Jalen Ramsey for fight with A.J. Green

Getty Images

Bengals receiver A.J. Green got a whopping $42,000 in fines for his actions on Sunday, but the player Green fought wasn’t fined at all.

The NFL decided not to fine Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was ejected along with Green after the two of them went at it on Sunday.

That’s a surprising decision, but it likely stems from the fact that Green was the one who was throwing the punches in their fight, while Ramsey did little more than give Green the kind of post-play shove that we see several times in every NFL game. The league felt that Green was to blame for the matter.

Ramsey did reportedly escalate the situation by trying to find Green in the locker room after they fought, but the league apparently didn’t think that should result in a fine, either. So Ramsey got off with nothing more than Sunday’s ejection.