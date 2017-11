Getty Images

The NFL fined Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels $9,115 for unnecessary roughness, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Daniels head-butted Lions center Travis Swanson on Detroit’s third play from scrimmage Monday night. Matthew Stafford‘s pass was incomplete, which would have forced a Lions punt, but Daniels’ 15-yard penalty resulted in a first down.

The Lions scored their first touchdown on the drive on their way to a 30-17 victory.

Daniels made two tackles.