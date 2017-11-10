Pete Carroll confirms ruptured Achilles for Richard Sherman

Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his right Achilles Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed the prognosis after the game.

“He got his Achilles tonight,” Carroll said. “So he’s got to get checked and all that kind of stuff but the doctors are really clear about it that he ruptured his Achilles.”

Sherman was trying to break on a ball to defend a pass from Drew Stanton to Larry Fitzgerald and clutched the back of his right ankle after the play. He was seen on the sideline on the NBC broadcast telling teammates he “tore my Achilles” and would be out for the year.

Sherman said he thought the injury first happened in their game against the Los Angeles Rams in October. Sherman said he’d tried to stay away from making hard cuts throughout the season as he tried to protect the injury. He’s tried to manage this issue ever since before it finally gave away tonight.

“When it goes, it goes,” he said.

Sherman teared up at the end of his press conference as he departed the interview room saying he’s “just got to stay positive” in the wake of the injury.

Thursday night was Sherman’s 99th consecutive start for Seattle at cornerback. He took over the job seven games into his rookie season and has started every game since. He also played through a torn UCL in his elbow for half an NFC Championship game and all of Super Bowl XLIX three years ago.