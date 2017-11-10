Report: Martellus Bennett has a torn rotator cuff

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett returns with an injury. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Bennett has a torn rotator cuff.

It’s unclear when the injury occurred. Bennett started the first seven games of the season. However, the Packers contend Bennett failed to disclose a physical condition, which implies that the injury existed even before he signed as a free agent.

Per Rapoport, Bennett may try to play through it. Before that happens, though, the Patriots will have to clear him to play.

If they do, they’re on the hook for the balance of his $900,000 salary. Prorated based on eight remaining weeks, the Patriots owe him $423,529 in base salary either way.

The Packers patted themselves on the back for signing Bennett over Jared Cook. They gave Bennett $6.3 million to sign. Now, that money is gone. And Bennett is gone. And Jared Cook is long gone. And, most importantly, Aaron Rodgers is injured. And without him the Packers don’t have what it takes to contend.