Report: Tyvon Branch tore his ACL

After Thursday night’s game, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said that the team could be placing three players on injured reserve soon.

It looks like one of them will be safety Tyvon Branch. Branch hurt his knee while trying to break up a pass to Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham in the end zone and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports on Friday that he suffered a torn ACL.

Branch started every game this season, his second with the Cardinals, and has 69 tackles and a forced fumble. He was limited to six games last year by a groin injury and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Arians said that the team thinks left tackle D.J. Humphries also tore his ACL and tight end Ifeanyi Momah hurt his ankle.