Richard Sherman on Achilles: When it goes, it goes

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman ruptured his Achilles on Thursday night, ending his season several weeks after initially injuring the Achilles.

Sherman explained after the game why he kept playing through the injury even though he knew there was a risk of the more serious injury happening as a result.

“I knew what was happening,” Sherman said, via the team’s website. “It has been bothering me all season. It was one of those things you just had to play through as long as you can, then when it goes, it goes. … Because every game matters in this league, every game matters. You go out there and play for your teammates. Go out there and try to give them all you’ve got, because they deserve it. That’s what I did; I wanted to give my team the best chance to win. We were kind of beat up at corner anyway, didn’t want to put the young guys in a hard spot.”

Sherman, who was wearing a lime green suit that he said was “a lot cooler” before he got hurt, said that he will do everything he can to help those young guys by making “sure they get all the coaching points.” Jeremy Lane, Shaquil Griffin and Justin Coleman are the guys he’ll be helping out and the Seahawks will be hoping safety Earl Thomas is back on the field soon to provide further assistance.