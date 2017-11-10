Shaq Lawson fined $18,231 for roughing Josh McCown

Getty Images

The Bills were tied 7-7 with the Jets in the first half of last Thursday’s game before the Jets scored 27 straight points that pushed them to a 34-21 win over their AFC East rivals.

They got some help on the first of those points from a penalty by Buffalo. Defensive end Shaq Lawson was flagged for roughing Jets quarterback Josh McCown after McCown delivered a pass to tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins. The pass gained 18 yards and Lawson’s penalty pushed the Jets even deeper into Bills territory.

The Jets would go on to kick a field goal and PFT has confirmed with the league that Lawson has been fined $18,231 as a result of the hit.

Three other Bills picked up personal fouls in the game, but defensive tackle Cedric Thornton, cornerback Tre'Davious White and defensive end Jerry Hughes avoided supplemental discipline from the league’s office.