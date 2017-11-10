Texans place Ryan Griffin on IR to activate C.J. Fiedorowicz

Getty Images

The Texans placed tight end Ryan Griffin on injured reserve with a concussion. The move made room for the return of tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz from injured reserve.

Fiedorowicz was on injured reserve with a concussion he was diagnosed with during the season opener against the Jaguars.

Both Fiedorowicz and Griffin have had two concussions this year.

In August, Fiedorowicz earned a contract extension through the 2020 season after making 54 catches for 559 yards and four touchdowns in 2016. But he missed playing with Deshaun Watson this season as the rookie quarterback took over as the starter in Week 2 and now is on injured reserve.

“I feel great, my body feels good,” Fiedorowicz said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I stayed in shape. I’m ready to go for Sunday. No one wants to be on IR. It was a brutal eight weeks.

“You feel like you’re kind of not part of the team. You’re doing stuff on your own working on your own. It’s not something I planned for, but I feel good. I’m out here ready to help the team.”