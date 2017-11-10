Thomas Tull urges NFL to be more proactive

Getty Images

For years, it’s been clear that the NFL needs to be more proactive than reactive. Finally, the NFL is reacting to the consequences of the chronic absence of proaction by recognizing the importance of proaction. Or something.

Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull, a successful film producer who has acquired a significant interest in the team, recently addressed the NFL’s challenges, boiling it all down to a simple business philosophy.

“There’s a lot of things we need to do better,” Tull said recently at the ’17 NeuLion Sports Media & Technology, via SportsBusiness Daily. “The first step is to assess what about the league is compelling and what things we need to need to do a better job of. We need to be more proactive, but that’s probably stating the obvious.”

Tull, choosing his words more tactfully than folks like Jerry Jones and Pap John have, admitted that the NFL under Commissioner Roger Goodell should have opted for proaction with the anthem controversy before it became a full-blown fiasco.

“There could have been dialogue last year, getting together with the NFLPA,” Tull said. “We need to look at threats to the game and work with our players.”

Tull is right. Regardless of where the Jones vs. Goodell Battle Royale leads, the league’s current dysfunction arguably flows from years of allowing things to operate largely on autopilot. It’s now time for someone to take the wheel and guide the league through some of the biggest challenges it has faced since the 1958 NFL championship game, which sparked a growth spurt that by all appearances peaked in 2015.