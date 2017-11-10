Week 10 injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week 10 kicked off on Thursday with a Seahawks win and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Saints at Bills

The Saints head to Buffalo without S Kenny Vaccaro (groin) and with a couple of injured offensive linemen. T Terron Armstead (chest) and G Larry Warford (abdomen) are both listed as questionable.

TE Charles Clay (knee) is listed as questionable, but expected to play. The outlook for CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring) and T Seantrel Henderson (back) is less clear. T Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle) and WR Zay Jones (ankle) will not play.

Packers at Bears

The Packers ruled out T Bryan Bulaga (knee), S Morgan Burnett (groin) and DT Quinton Dial (chest), although a roster move may be coming with Bulaga as he’s out for the year with a torn ACL. LB Ahmad Brooks (back), G Justin McCray (ankle) and LB Joe Thomas (ankle) drew questionable tags on Friday.

The Bears haven’t ruled anyone out, but CB Bryce Callahan (knee), T Tom Compton (ankle), G Kyle Long (finger), CB Sherrick McManis (hamstring), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), TE Dion Sims (illness) and LB Danny Trevathan (calf) are all questionable.

Browns at Lions

The Browns have one player on their injury report coming off of a bye week. DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin) is questionable to play.

Lions DE Ziggy Ansah (back) isn’t expected to play after getting a doubtful designation. G T.J. Lang (concussion) and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (ankle) have both been ruled out. S Don Carey (knee) and WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) are questionable to play.

Steelers at Colts

LB James Harrison (back) is the only player on the Steelers report and he won’t play this Sunday.

Colts WR Kamar Aiken (hamstring) and LB John Simon (neck) have been ruled out. WR T.Y. Hilton (groin) and CB Quincy Wilson (knee) are questionable to play.

Chargers at Jaguars

Chargers T Joe Barksdale (foot) and LB Hayes Pullard (neck) are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

G A.J. Cann (triceps), WR Marqise Lee (knee), G Patrick Omameh (knee) and T Jermey Parnell (knee) make up a quartet of questionable Jaguars.

Jets at Buccaneers

Jets RB Matt Forte (knee) and DT Ed Stinson (neck) are not playing this weekend. CB Morris Claiborne (foot), C Jonotthan Harrison (hand), WR ArDarius Stewart (groin), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder/foot) and G Brian Winters (abdomen) are listed as questionable.

QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder) was ruled out early in the week and DE William Gholston (neck) will also miss the game. CB Robert McClain (hamstring) is likely to join them after getting a doubtful designation. DE Robert Ayers (ankle, calf), T Demar Dotson (hamstring), CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder), T Donovan Smith (knee) and G J.R. Sweezy (knee) round out the injury report as the questionable contingent in Tampa.

Bengals at Titans

The Bengals ruled out RB Jeremy Hill (ankle), LB Kevin Minter (elbow) and DT Pat Sims (calf). S Shawn Williams (hamstring) is set to join them on the inactive list after being listed as doubtful while K Randy Bullock (back) is questionable and the Bengals have not dropped alternate kicker Marshall Koehn from the roster.

G Quinton Spain (toe) will miss another game for the Titans. S Brynden Trawick (neck) and TE Delanie Walker (ankle) are listed as questionable with the Titans set to play twice in five days.

Vikings at Redskins

The Vikings won’t have T Mike Remmers (concussion) and G Jeremiah Sirles (knee) in the lineup this week. They hope to have DE Everson Griffen (foot/back), who was listed as questionable along with S Anthony Harris (hamstring) and DE Stephen Weatherly (knee).

The Redskins are down to two players ruled out ahead of time, but they still have a dozen of players listed as questionable. DE Matt Ioannidis (hand) and DT Arthur Jones (shoulder) are the two who won’t play. LB Zach Brown (ankle), WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), G Shawn Lauvao (stinger), C Spencer Long (knees), T Morgan Moses (ankles), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), TE Niles Paul (concussion), WR Brian Quick (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring), G Brandon Scherff (knee) and T Trent Williams (knee) are the 12 that might.

Texans at Rams

LB Dylan Cole (hamstring) and DE Joel Heath (knee) won’t play for the Texans, who have an otherwise empty injury report.

RB Malcolm Brown (knee) is out for the Rams. TE Derek Carrier (hamstring) and LB Robert Quinn (illness) were both listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Falcons

K Dan Bailey (right groin) is out again for the Cowboys, who are holding out hope for WR Dez Bryant (knee/ankle) and LT Tyron Smith (back/groin). CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), DT Maliek Collins (foot) and TE Geoff Swaim (knee) are also listed as questionable.

The biggest injury news for the Falcons is that WR Julio Jones (ankle) doesn’t appear on their final report at all. LB Duke Riley (knee) will miss another game and G Andy Levitre (knee) is questionable to play.

Giants at 49ers

Three Giants linebackers — B.J. Goodson (ankle), Devon Kennard (quadricep) and Keenan Robinson (quadricep) — have been ruled out. CB Donte Deayon (ankle) drew a doubtful tag and four others — LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), LB Calvin Munson (quadricep), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) and DE Kerry Wynn (knee) — are listed as questionable.

The 49ers will try to avoid an 0-10 start without the help of TE George Kittle (ankle), LB Elijah Lee (knee), DE Aaron Lynch (calf) and WR Trent Taylor (ribs). DE Solomon Thomas (knee) and CB K'Waun Williams (quadricep) are game-day calls after getting listed as questionable.

Patriots at Broncos

Patriots DT Malcom Brown (ankle), T Marcus Cannon (ankle) and WR Chris Hogan (shoulder) will not play on Sunday night. WR Danny Amendola (knee), TE Martellus Bennett (shoulder), CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion, ankle), DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder) and CB Eric Rowe (groin) are listed as questionable.

LB Todd Davis (ankle), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and T Donald Stephenson (calf) are questionable to be in the lineup for the Broncos. Everyone else is off the report for Denver.