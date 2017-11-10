Will Richard Sherman return to the Seahawks?

AP

Typically, a player who has torn an Achilles tendon during an NFL game receives a cart ride to the locker room. Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman didn’t do that. He hobbled off the field, and he remained on the sideline for the rest of the game. Even though it was clear that his season was over.

It’s possible Sherman decided to stay on the sideline in uniform because he realizes that there’s a chance it will be the last time he ever does that. With an $11 million salary and a $13.2 million cap number for 2018 and a 30th birthday coming on March 30, the Seahawks may decide to move on, with or without an effort to get him to take less money.

Sherman was available in trade earlier this year. When no deal happened, both sides tried to put the toothpaste back in the tube. While mostly successful, the issue lingers. And the injury at least keeps a divorce on the table.

Regardless of how it plays out, Sherman knows he possibly will be playing for a different team next year. So it’s easy to understand why he decided that, for what could be one less time, he’d remain in the only NFL uniform he’s worn during seven years in the NFL.