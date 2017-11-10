With more than 20 carries for less than 30 yards, Adrian Peterson had an all-time bad game

Getty Images

To say that Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson had a bad game last night would be an understatement. Peterson had one of the worst games ever.

Peterson gained just 29 yards on 21 carries against the Seahawks, making for just the seventh time in NFL history that a player has finished a game with more than 20 carries and less than 30 yards.

And Peterson’s game was even worse than those numbers suggest: He also lost a fumble on the Cardinals’ first offensive play, and he was later tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Peterson has had a very strange start to his tenure in Arizona: His four games as a Cardinal include two games when he topped 130 yards, and two other games when he failed to reach even 30 yards. Peterson is one of just three running backs in the league with two 130-yard games since Week Six, when he became a Cardinal. (The other two are Le'Veon Bell and Ezekiel Elliott.) But Peterson is also one of just three running backs in the league with two games of 10 or more attempts and 30 or fewer yards since Week Six. (The other two are Carlos Hyde and Elijah McGuire.)

Given Peterson’s every-other-game routine as a Cardinal, he should be due for a big game next week.