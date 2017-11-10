With more than 20 carries for less than 30 yards, Adrian Peterson had an all-time bad game

To say that Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson had a bad game last night would be an understatement. Peterson had one of the worst games ever.

Peterson gained just 29 yards on 21 carries against the Seahawks, making for just the seventh time in NFL history that a player has finished a game with more than 20 carries and less than 30 yards.

And Peterson’s game was even worse than those numbers suggest: He also lost a fumble on the Cardinals’ first offensive play, and he was later tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Peterson has had a very strange start to his tenure in Arizona: His four games as a Cardinal include two games when he topped 130 yards, and two other games when he failed to reach even 30 yards. Peterson is one of just three running backs in the league with two 130-yard games since Week Six, when he became a Cardinal. (The other two are Le'Veon Bell and Ezekiel Elliott.) But Peterson is also one of just three running backs in the league with two games of 10 or more attempts and 30 or fewer yards since Week Six. (The other two are Carlos Hyde and Elijah McGuire.)

Given Peterson’s every-other-game routine as a Cardinal, he should be due for a big game next week.

  4. Adrian Peterson does not make your team better. He may have a good game every once in a while that helps you win, but overall he isn’t going to get you where you want to go. He demands to be the focus of the offense and he just can’t carry a team anymore.

  7. pastabelly says:
    November 10, 2017 at 10:22 am
    Why did that idiot Arians keep giving him the ball?
    Because their quarterback couldn’t hit the side of a barn from 15 feet away.

  9. pastabelly says:
    November 10, 2017 at 10:22 am
    Why did that idiot Arians keep giving him the ball?

    Because the other choice was have Stanton throw it more? That could’ve been worse judging by the passes he did throw.

    He was the best bad choice they had which means it is time to get some new players.

  10. This is what happens when Peterson is the centerpiece of your offense. They stack the box and stop him, leaving your team one dimensional. Then he comes off the field on third down because he can’t block or catch which also creates predictable plays, benefiting the defense. Ground and pound doesn’t work. Especially when you use an aging diva who tends to fumble and under perform at the worst possible time.

  11. If you put him up against a horrible run defense(Buccaneers & 49ers) then he will look good, but if he goes against a good defense he will have games like yesterday. Against the Buccaneers and 49ers he ran for a combined 293 yards on 63 carries(4.6 ypc). Compared to against the Rams and Seahawks running for a combined 50 yards on 32 carries(1.5 ypc).

  14. dukeearl says:

    November 10, 2017 at 10:32 am

    The safety should not be on him. Who had him line up 8 yards deep in the end zone?

    He did that is the depth that Peterson prefers to line up at in the backfield, and is the way he has been throughout his career

  15. When I pointed out last month that AP only had a good game because the Bucs D was banged up and missing 4 key guys, and that he was otherwise a 20yds/game guy (see Florio’s “Get ready for more Adrian Peterson” Oct 22) all the Card fans thumbed it down. Well, since then he had one more big game but only against the defenseless 49ers and then back to 29yds plus a key drop and gave up a safety yesterday.

    And he’s only played against 3 good (top 10) defenses this year (Min, Car, Mia) for a total of 55yds.

  16. Cardinals Offense:
    1st Down: Run AP – gain 2 yards
    2nd Down: Run AP – gain 1 yard
    3rd Down; Stanton throws painfully inaccurate pass
    4th Down: Punt

    There you have it. Bruce Arians idea of a winning formula in late 2017

  17. If you watched that game you know there’s not a RB in the league that gains more than 30 yards. The Seahawks were demanding that Arizona throw the ball, and they refused. What was the stat I heard last night…..that AP was met with contact, on average, within half a yard of receiving the ball?

  19. lets look at the last 3 teams he has played for….Vikings- terrible OL when he last played, Saints- terrible fit for AP. Cardinals- terrible OL. Not saying Peterson is the back he once was but no running back will succeed it he gets hit at line of scrimmage on almost every carry.

  20. Of note, the Cardinals and the Vikings have lost their #1 QB and RB. But those two teams are definitely trending in opposite directions. Now, if the Packers lose their #1 RB, let’s see what they do. Wait, do the Packers have a #1 RB?

  22. lets look at the last 3 teams he has played for….Vikings- terrible OL when he last played, Saints- terrible fit for AP. Cardinals- terrible OL. Not saying Peterson is the back he once was but no running back will succeed it he gets hit at line of scrimmage on almost every carry.

    You tell us then. We can make excuses all day, but where in the NFL is Adrian Petersen a good fit anymore?

  23. AP Ball involves a ton a failure with a few long runs. You have to turn in the 1 or 2 big gains into TD’s and play good defense. AP centered offense (with a bad QB) scores 14-17 points best case scenario. Cards are playing a backup QB who sucks .. think it is hard for anyone to see whos getting the ball ? AP isn’t completely washed up, but hes one dimensional and doesn’t really fit todays game.

  24. Going to be an interesting offseason with Arizona , Indy , NY Giants , Cinci , Cleveland and Tampa Bay more then likely looking for new HCs .

  25. Here’s what most teams don’t understand. Your backup QB is the second most valuable player on your team, behind your starter. Green Bay, Arizona, and several other teams are finding this out the hard way. Maybe everyone already knows that, they’re just having trouble evaluating QBs. Dak Prescott was signed as a backup. Dallas drafted him in the 4th round. I think he’s making $540,000 this year.

