Ziggy Ansah expected to miss Sunday’s game

Getty Images

After recording 30 sacks in his first three seasons, Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah has just six since the start of the 2016 campaign and it doesn’t look like he’ll be adding to that total on Sunday.

Ansah has been listed as doubtful to play against the Browns because of a back injury. Ansah has been a regular on the team’s injury report this season, but has been in the lineup for all eight of their games.

Anthony Zettel, Cornelius Washington, Jacquies Smith and Jeremiah Valoaga are the other defensive end options for Detroit.

While the Lions are holding out some hope for Ansah, they shut the door on having right guard T.J. Lang. Lang reported concussion symptoms on Wednesday and remains in the concussion protocol, so he has been ruled out along with linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.