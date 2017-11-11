Aaron Rodgers calls team doctor “a close friend”

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers threw his support behind Dr. Pat McKenzie, joining teammates and former teammates in defending the Packers team doctor and surgeon.

“I’ve been working with Dr. McKenzie for 13 years, and as well as being a phenomenal doctor, he’s also become a close friend,” Rodgers wrote on his social media accounts. “He’s done surgery on me twice, and I trust him and his opinion implicitly. Doc has always tried to protect me and my future, even if it meant protecting me from myself and my desire to get back on the field before I should. #gbpfamily #mydoc #ibackpat”

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson was among the Packers and former Packers who shared similar sentiments Friday.

Bennett has ripped the organization for its handling of his shoulder injury, claiming, among other things, that Dr. McKenzie wanted the tight end to play with a shoulder injury. The Packers released Bennett, and the Patriots claimed him.