Bears waive Tanner Gentry, promote Jonathan Anderson

Receiver Tanner Gentry had started three games for the Bears this season. For now, that’ll be the extent of it.

The Bears waived Gentry on Saturday, signing linebacker Jonathan Anderson in his place.

Gentry started each of the team’s last three games, catching one pass for eight yards. He had two catches for 27 yards in a Week Two loss to the Bucs.

Anderson’s promotion from the practice squad suggests that linebacker Danny Trevathan, officially questionable with a calf injury, may not be able to play against Green Bay. (He didn’t practice all week.) In the first game of the season against the Packers, Trevathan’s hit on Devante Adams put the receiver in the hospital — and resulted in a one-game suspension for Trevathan.