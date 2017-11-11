Chiefs’ Roy Miller arrested on domestic battery charge

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Roy Miller has been arrested on a charge of domestic battery.

Miller was jailed early this morning in Jacksonville and is scheduled to appear before a judge today, the Associated Press reports. Miller played the last four years in Jacksonville before signing with Kansas City in August. The Chiefs are on their bye this week.

Law enforcement has not provided any details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged battery. The Chiefs released a statement acknowledging they are aware of the arrest.

The 30-year-old Miller was a third-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2009. This year he has played in seven games for the Chiefs, with no starts.