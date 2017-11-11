Damien Williams questionable for Miami with illness

Getty Images

It could be the Kenyan Drake show in Charlotte on Monday night. Maybe.

Dolphins running back Damien Williams is questionable for the game against the Panthers due to an illness. Williams didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday, but he fully practiced on Saturday.

Also questionable for the Dolphins are receiver Jakeem Grant (illness), linebacker Mike Hull (shoulder, ankle), guard Ted Larsen (biceps), cornerback Bobby McCain (hamstring), and safety Michael Thomas (knee).

No other Dolphins have an availability label, meaning everyone else who appeared on the report during the week, like quarterback Jay Cutler with ribs and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh with a knee injury, are good to go.