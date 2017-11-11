Drew Stanton has sprained knee

Getty Images

Paging Matt McGloin. Paging Matt McGloin. (Yeah, Stats, I stole that from you.)

Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton suffered a sprained knee on Thursday night against the Seahawks, via Chris Mortensen of ESPN. Stanton could miss a game or two due to the injury.

It means that the Cardinals would most likely go next man up, and the next man is, gulp, Blaine Gabbert.

The 4-5 Cardinals face the Texans in Houston before hosting the Jaguars.

Stanton was replacing starter Carson Palmer, who is on injured reserve and out indefinitely with a broken arm. Stanton’s injury came on the same night the Cardinals lost left tackle D.J. Humphries and safety Tyvon Branch for the season, also with knee injuries.

The Cardinals have Mike Bercovici on the practice squad. He’d likely be elevated to the active roster, if the Cardinals don’t go with a recycled Matt (McGloin, Barkley . . . Leinart?) or any other available quarterback other than the one that outplayed Gabbert last year in San Francisco.