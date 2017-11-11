Ezekiel Elliott apparently willing to serve at least four games

Posted by Mike Florio on November 11, 2017, 11:04 AM EST
Getty Images

In theory, the lawyers representing Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could have tried to pull one last rabbit out of the hat, in an effort to help Elliott get back to the field as quickly as possible while the litigation regarding his six-game suspension continues. By all appearances, Elliott will be accepting the suspension, at least through the next hearing in his case, which is set for December 1.

It means that Elliott will miss at least the next four games, since the Cowboys play not on Sunday, December 3 but on Thursday, November 30. It will mean something far more important, if Elliott eventually wins his case.

If Elliott eventually wins his case, it will mean that Elliott will have been wrongfully denied the chance to play in at least four games, with no way to fix it. Which considerably raises the stakes for the NFL in the ongoing litigation, since a win by Elliott will make the league look even more heavy-handed and unfair.

Take a step back and consider how these disciplinary cases work. The NFL issues a suspension. Then, the NFL allows the player to keep playing which he appeals the suspension. Indeed, the NFL never forces a player to miss games before his internal appeal rights have been exhausted.

But once the internal appeal rights are exhausted, the NFL vehemently refuses to respect the possibility that the player may have viable external appeal rights. Which, to use a technical term, if effin’ nutty.

The league could claim that it regards the external appeals process in the Elliott case as meritless or frivolous or whatever. But here’s the reality: THE NFL FILED THE CASE.

To put it another way, the league initiated the current external process that will resolve whether the suspension is valid, but the league refuses to let the player play while that process is pending.

The league could argue that it filed the lawsuit only because Elliott previously filed a lawsuit in Texas. But Elliott filed the lawsuit in Texas in part because he knew that the NFL would do exactly what it did in the Tom Brady case: Invoke an external process to validate the suspension, but also refuse to let the player play while the process unfolds.

Again, what’s the harm in letting the player play while it all gets worked out? It’s fair to the player, and it’s not unfair to the league. If the league eventually wins, Elliott will miss the six games in 2018.

The problem, of course, is that letting the player play after flagging him as a domestic abuser undermines the protect-the-shield P.R. objectives that drive the whole process of investigating and punishing players who have not been arrested or formally charged. So the NFL, for the same reasons it will reach a conclusion about a player without a fair and proper internal process, will suspend the player without giving him a fair and proper shot at challenging the fair and proper internal process externally.

Why this approach? It’s because the NFL realized in the Ray Rice case that anything other than shooting first and never asking questions later could jeopardize not only the shield, but also the $40 million-per-year sheriff who wears it.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Ezekiel Elliott apparently willing to serve at least four games

  1. Everyone not wearing fan goggles knows he’s guilty. This is all about escaping punishment. Find some loophole … some technicality.

  3. The NFL can’t win on the issue of domestic violence. If they wait for due process or follow the justice system’s lead, they are called too soft on domestic violence. If they enforce a zero tolerance policy, they are called heavy handed.

  4. Might as well say you will sit so many games.
    Not sure your opinion is being considered, however.
    Still not clear if the suspension was for something before he entered the NFL or the last smooth move on his part.
    Suggest keeping your mouth shut and keep training.

  5. With all the lack of evidence against Zeke, and ole Rog going against his lead investigator, I truly hope Zeke wins this case and the NFL is made to look like fools in the process. Them looking like fools, would certainly be nothing new…….

  6. Any trial lawyer will tell you that the real truth comes out upon cross examination of the witness. In this case the witness was not cross examined by a Zeke Elliot lawyer, which denied him of due process. When all is said and done, I think Zeke wins the case but loses 6 games and tarnishes his reputation.

  7. So now that things are looking bad for him he is willing to negotiate? I think you lost most of your leverage bud…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!