Geragos to Texans: Thank you for making Kaepernick’s case stronger

November 11, 2017
Ten days ago, attorney Mark Geragos predicted that quarterback Colin Kaepernick would be signed within 10 days. It hasn’t happened yet. And Geragos has two words to say about that: Thank you.

“I have to say I just thought it was a no-brainer that somebody would do the right thing and sign him and the fact that they haven’t, thank you very much,” Geragos said on the Reasonable Doubt podcast. “They’ve just made the case even stronger.”

In the latest episode of the podcast, taped Monday but posted Saturday, Geragos specifically mentioned the Texans and Broncos as teams that should be signing Kaepernick in light of their current quarterback play.

“I just don’t understand the Texans,” Geragos said. “If I’m Bob McNair, and maybe I’m addled and maybe I’m sick, I just don’t know. I mean, I’ll find out when I do his deposition. But if I’m Bob McNair and I’ve already misspoke and my players want to come and beat the crap out of me, I think that somebody should be whispering in my ear, ‘Sign Kap, sign Kap.’ Because that can redeem you, I would think, just from a public relations standpoint.”

Fifteen days ago, ESPN reported that McNair said at last month’s league meeting, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.” Players were very upset at the time, but the furor quickly subsided (surprisingly).

Nine days ago, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending knee injury. Tom Savage became the starter, with T.J. Yates and Matt McGloin added to the roster. McGloin has since been dumped for Josh Johnson, a former Kaepernick backup who hasn’t thrown a regular-season pass since 2011.

59 responses to “Geragos to Texans: Thank you for making Kaepernick’s case stronger

  3. Thank you he says! LOL. Kap is a third stringer AT BEST NOT I REPEAT NOT A STARTER! Dude is the biggest caner in sports and a media nightmare. Thank You HE says… right bro. Tebow has AND SHOULD have a better shot at playing again in the NFL then CRAPERNICK.

  6. So he admits the lawsuit was attempted blackmail to get Kaepernick signed, and had to release a statement after 10 days because nobody outside of the media even cared. Good stuff.

  12. Dear Geragos,

    Your case is that Kap should have been signed for “redemption”?

    How about skill? Winning football games?

    This gets you no closer to proving collusion…..no your case hasn’t been made. This isn’t a lawsuit, it’s a media tour. They think they’re going to shame the owners into a job for KP by making them look unlikeable….but his client is just as unlikeable as the people he’s suing.

  16. I wonder if they realize that, just because no one wants to sign him, that that doesn’t make it collusion……

    They can all make the determination to not sign him based off of the idea that, the negative publicity, would hurt the team financially, and from a publicity point of view….

    The only way it is collusion, is if some of the owners got together and said that no one should sign him……for the good of the league….

    Have fun proving that……

  18. Teams continuing to not sign Kaepernick is not evidence collusion.

    If a team had decided to sign Kaepernick, that could be a sign of collusion.

    Gerragos isn’t smart enough to understand that.

  21. Kap and his lawyer just don’t get it. No NFL team wants to take the PR hit for signing him. He’s toxic!!!

  22. Some lawyers don’t ask if their client is guilty in a case but Geragos seems to avoid asking Colin K if he is still a good quarterback so he can feel good about having one team making a very counterproductive decision.

  24. Made his case stronger? Geragos is a moron.

    Does Geragos think that McNair was colluding with owners about not signing Kaepernick…. AFTER the case has been filed in court?

    Be on either side of the collusion argument you want, but does anyone think that IF there was somehow collusion, that it would happen AFTER a case has been filed?

    Better yet, does he have EVIDENCE to support this?

    If not, it didn’t make any case stronger, except that Geragos is engaging in an act that is as tired as Rip Van Winkle.

  28. Josh Johnson, a former Kaepernick backup who hasn’t thrown a regular-season pass since 2011

    But Josh Johnson was willing to accept back-up money for an opportunity to be in an NFL training camp. Rumour is that Kaepernick wouldn’t accept back-up money and would only accept starter level money. He missed out on attending a training camp to prove himself (could have signed a back-up deal with playing incentives) and now is on the outside looking in when QBs that were in training camps are getting opportunities.

    Maybe Kaepernick and his lawyer should come clean on what opportunities were offered to him in the offseason.

  29. This fool is as dumb as the fool he is representing. If I own a football team or is my right and opinion if I want a player on my team for whatever reason I feel fit. When this ambulance chaser and his client purchase a sports franchise then they can exercise their right to sign someone or not. Nothing will ever be proven. Not to mention these billionaire owners have attorneys that will squash this clown like the biting insect that he is!!!

  30. A perfect analogy to today’s American society in general. Under qualified, me-first egomaniacs who think the world owes them money for nothing and chicks for free.

  32. thrifty says:
    November 11, 2017 at 7:52 pm
    CP opting out of his huge contract with the 49ers makes his case irrelevant.

    It blows my mind how many people don’t understand that he was clearly going to be cut and there was zero chance he would play for SF under that contract

  33. It’s a private business, they can sign, cut whoever they choose. I wouldn’t want him for the baggage that he brings either. To many distractions. People thought Tebow was bad, from a PR POV, Kaep has that beat hands down. More like “hold my beer” hands down.

  34. Just because he doesn’t want the circus that follows Kaepernick in no way shows that he conspired with another team to keep the dude out

  35. Geez that guy is a bulldog. Who ya want on your team? Like my younger brother said, “My lawyer is an A**H*** and he needs the money.”

  36. “CP opting out of his huge contract with the 49ers makes his case irrelevant.”

    Why do people keep repeating that lie as if the 9ers hadn’t made it very clear to him he would be cut when the new league year started. He opted out early because he thought it gave him a better chance of catching on elsewhere.

    You hate the player, I get it. But don’t keep repeating falsehoods as if they’re fact. He was never getting another dime off his contract before the 9ers would have cut him.

  38. Kap is an entitled piss ant who crapped in his own lunch bucket. In this life you are only entitled to what you earn, and kap ain’t earned anything. He had a job, but didn’t put the time in to be the best, and threw job away. And now he wonders why he is unemployed.

  40. ninefingers9 says:
    November 11, 2017 at 8:03 pm
    A perfect analogy to today’s American society in general. Under qualified, me-first egomaniacs who think the world owes them money for nothing and chicks for free.
    _________________________________________________________
    …exactly my thoughts on the current administration.

  41. “…
    The only way it is collusion, is if some of the owners got together and said that no one should sign him……for the good of the league….
    …”
    – No one needs to say that. Everybody knows that.

  42. ” ‘Sign Kap, sign Kap.’ Because that can redeem you, I would think, just from a public relations standpoint.” ”

    I’m not sure Geragos has a firm grasp on the whole public relations aspect of this case. Some of the self-righteous in the media are banging the drum for Kaep, but as a whole, I’m thinking the NFL fan base in general has passed him by at this point. So … redemption … from who? Certainly not the players, and certainly not the players on the Texans. They will be gone in a short period of time, while the Texans, and McNair, will be rolling right along the lazy river…

  43. IMO, there are teams that still have a chance at the playoffs and Kaep is good enough to keep those hopes alive. Green bay and Arizona each need a decent QB. Its a shame that they would let their playoff hopes go.

  46. “I have to say I just thought it was a no-brainer that somebody would do the right thing and sign him and the fact that they haven’t, thank you very much,”

    ———————————————–

    I hope Geragos is only getting paid if he wins because if not, Kap is an idiot for actually paying this guy. Even if teams want to kick the tires on Kap to see what he still has and say he doesn’t get a job, next argument will be that the team wasn’t genuinely interested and only gave him a tryout for the media. It’s a lose lose for teams in terms of this “collusion” case but if he was a decent starting caliber QB teams would’ve signed him already.

    Ray Rice has a bigger case collusion than Kap.

  47. Geragos thinks he can force a team in the league to sign Kaepernick by suing them. And his smoking gun for collusion is an unfortunate use of a figure of speech. Geragos may be picking up the court costs for this one.

  49. spartanlegend says:
    November 11, 2017 at 8:08 pm
    thrifty says:
    November 11, 2017 at 7:52 pm
    CP opting out of his huge contract with the 49ers makes his case irrelevant.
    It blows my mind how many people don’t understand that he was clearly going to be cut and there was zero chance he would play for SF under that contract
    ————————————————————–

    yes, he most likely would have been released… but… unless there was something in writing, he officially walked away from the contract. his case would be better if he actually was cut.

  51. Let’s see here. A .500 team loses iits young star QB. Same team has lost key defensive players. Including one of the games best. So yeah bring in a contraversal QB that’s gonna need a few weeks to learn the offense. Just say thefinish 9-7 8-8 and miss the playoffs. didn’t they hurt their draft position?????

  55. harrisonhits2 says:
    November 11, 2017 at 8:09 pm
    “CP opting out of his huge contract with the 49ers makes his case irrelevant.”

    Why do people keep repeating that lie as if the 9ers hadn’t made it very clear to him he would be cut when the new league year started. He opted out early because he thought it gave him a better chance of catching on elsewhere.

    You hate the player, I get it. But don’t keep repeating falsehoods as if they’re fact. He was never getting another dime off his contract before the 9ers would have cut him.
    *************************************
    Fact is that he did opt out of his contract. That the Niners would not have extended his contract doesn’t come into play. He did not give the Niners the opportunity. If he had not opted out and the Niners cut him you would be right. That didn’t happen so your scenario does not work.

  56. Did Kap give him a retainer or is this on contingency? My guess is retainer, Geragos isn’t taking this case just for publicity, he wants a pay day as well. He has nothing or he would not continue with his fishing tactics.

  58. If your talent exceeds your distraction, you play:
    – Lawrence Taylor
    – Adrian Peterson
    – Ndamukong Suh
    – Greg Hardy

    If your distraction exceeds your talent, you don’t play:
    – Ray Rice
    – Johnny Manziel
    – Tim Tebow
    – Colin Kaepernick

    It’s just that simple.

