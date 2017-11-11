Geragos to Texans: Thank you for making Kaepernick’s case stronger

Getty Images

Ten days ago, attorney Mark Geragos predicted that quarterback Colin Kaepernick would be signed within 10 days. It hasn’t happened yet. And Geragos has two words to say about that: Thank you.

“I have to say I just thought it was a no-brainer that somebody would do the right thing and sign him and the fact that they haven’t, thank you very much,” Geragos said on the Reasonable Doubt podcast. “They’ve just made the case even stronger.”

In the latest episode of the podcast, taped Monday but posted Saturday, Geragos specifically mentioned the Texans and Broncos as teams that should be signing Kaepernick in light of their current quarterback play.

“I just don’t understand the Texans,” Geragos said. “If I’m Bob McNair, and maybe I’m addled and maybe I’m sick, I just don’t know. I mean, I’ll find out when I do his deposition. But if I’m Bob McNair and I’ve already misspoke and my players want to come and beat the crap out of me, I think that somebody should be whispering in my ear, ‘Sign Kap, sign Kap.’ Because that can redeem you, I would think, just from a public relations standpoint.”

Fifteen days ago, ESPN reported that McNair said at last month’s league meeting, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.” Players were very upset at the time, but the furor quickly subsided (surprisingly).

Nine days ago, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending knee injury. Tom Savage became the starter, with T.J. Yates and Matt McGloin added to the roster. McGloin has since been dumped for Josh Johnson, a former Kaepernick backup who hasn’t thrown a regular-season pass since 2011.