Jay Cutler quietly improves for the Dolphins

Getty Images

Yeah, the Dolphins currently sit at 4-4, with a pair of shutouts pitched against them and other sluggish showings. But none of that can currently be blamed on quarterback Jay Cutler.

Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald points out that Cutler, in his last two games (vs. the Jets and Raiders) has completed 46 of 58 passes (that’s a 79.3 percent completion percentage) for 449 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. His passer rating in both games: 120.5.

“Jay, really, the last two games he has played well,” coach Adam Gase said this week, via Beasley. “The Jets game, that was probably one of the best games that he has had. Then this last game, I think he topped it. . . . We just got finally rolling a little bit last week.”

Looking at the full season to date, Beasley notes that Cutler is on pace to have a career-high completion percentage of 66.2, plus a touchdown-to-interception ratio of two-to-one. And he apparently looked even better after breaking a couple of ribs.

“He looked comfortable,” offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said this week, via Beasley. “He threw the ball accurately — more accurately. He protected the ball. He was extremely prudent with the ball. We all thought that he looked comfortable. I think some of it probably is that he’s getting more and more comfortable. If we can keep the arrow going up that way, that would be huge.”

There rest of the offense needs to pitch in, however. Along with the defense. Because the schedule doesn’t get much easier, with a Monday night game against the Panthers, a Week 11 game against the Buccaneers (it was supposed to be the bye week), Then comes a Patriots-Broncos-Patriots stretch, followed by a Bills-Chiefs-Bills trifecta to end the season.