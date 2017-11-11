Jeremy Hill lands on injured reserve

Getty Images

The crowded backfield in Cincinnati is a bit less so.

The Bengals have placed running back Jeremy Hill on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The team announced the move on Saturday.

Hill, a second-round pick in 2014, had only 116 rushing yards despite starting seven games. He averaged 3.1 yards per carry.

The move likely brings Hill’s time in Cincinnati to an end. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Hill’s best year came in his rookie season, when he rushed for 1,224 yards on 222 carries, with an average of 5.1 yards per carry.

Joe Mixon, a rookie second-rounder, has 284 yards on 98 carries. Which equates to an average of only 2.9 yards.

The Bengals also waived kicker Marshall Koehn and signed safety Brandon Wilson and defensive tackle Josh Tupou to the 53-man roster.