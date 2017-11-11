Lions activate left tackle Taylor Decker

Getty Images

Halfway through the season, the Lions are finally getting their starting left tackle on the field.

Taylor Decker, who suffered a shoulder injury in the offseason and hasn’t played this season, was activated today. That should mean he’ll be good to go for tomorrow’s game against the Browns.

And that should be a big boost to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has struggled at times behind a line that hasn’t protected him well. Stafford did start to play better over the last two games, with Brian Mihalik emerging as a competent left tackle.

The Lions also activated backup offensive tackle Corey Robinson.